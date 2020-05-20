MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) Militants from the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia) have attacked settlements in the Syrian provinces of Idlib and Latakia, Rear Adm. Oleg Zhuravlev, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation, said on Tuesday.

"We have registered three attacks on the settlement of Dadih, two attacks on the settlement of Mellajah, one attack on the settlement of Kawkabah, one attack on the settlement of Hazarin, in the Idlib province, two attacks on the settlement of Salma in the Latakia province, from the positions of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization," Zhuravlyov said.

He noted that no attacks by Turkey-controlled armed groups had been recorded and that Russian military police units had continued patrolling several routes in the provinces of Aleppo, Hasakeh, and Raqqah.

Russia, Turkey, and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country regularly and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.