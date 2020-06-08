Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham Militants Shell Towns in 2 Provinces of Syria - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) Militants from the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia) have conducted numerous attacks in the Syrian provinces of Idlib and Latakia, Rear Admiral Alexander Shcherbitskiy, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation, said on Sunday.

"We have registered an attack on the settlement of Dahr-el-Qebir, one attack on the settlement of Kafer-Mous and one attack on the settlement of Ed-Dahna in the province of Idlib, and one attack on the settlement of Sandran in the province of Latakia from the positions of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization," Shcherbitskiy said.

He noted that there had not been any confirmed attacks by the armed groups controlled by Turkey.

Russia, Turkey, and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country regularly and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.