UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham Militants Shell Towns In Syria's Idlib, Hama - Russian Military

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 01:40 AM

Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham Militants Shell Towns in Syria's Idlib, Hama - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) Militants from the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia) have conducted numerous attacks in the Syrian provinces of Idlib and Hama, Rear Admiral Alexander Shcherbitskiy, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation, said on Tuesday.

"We have registered one shelling on the settlement of Dadikh in the province of Idlib, one shelling on the settlement of Tanjara in the province of Haman from the positions of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization," Shcherbitskiy said, adding that a group of unidentified people tried to obstruct the movement of the Russian military police patrol near the village of Kobane.

An explosive device planted under the vehicle detonated when the patrol car was turning back. Shcherbitskiy noted that no one was hurt and the servicemen returned safely to the base.

He added that there had not been any confirmed attacks by the armed groups controlled by Turkey.

Russia, Turkey, and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country regularly and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

Related Topics

Terrorist Militants Unidentified People Police Syria Iran Russia Turkey Damascus Vehicle Car Idlib From Refugee

Recent Stories

Council for Industrial Revolution reviews proactiv ..

16 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 3,288 new COVID-19 cases

16 minutes ago

Kuwait reports 630 new COVID-19 cases

46 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island to host historic &#039;UF ..

1 hour ago

Saudi Arabia supports call for immediate ceasefire ..

2 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed rolls out FazaaHemam Card

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.