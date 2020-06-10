MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) Militants from the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia) have conducted numerous attacks in the Syrian provinces of Idlib and Hama, Rear Admiral Alexander Shcherbitskiy, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation, said on Tuesday.

"We have registered one shelling on the settlement of Dadikh in the province of Idlib, one shelling on the settlement of Tanjara in the province of Haman from the positions of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization," Shcherbitskiy said, adding that a group of unidentified people tried to obstruct the movement of the Russian military police patrol near the village of Kobane.

An explosive device planted under the vehicle detonated when the patrol car was turning back. Shcherbitskiy noted that no one was hurt and the servicemen returned safely to the base.

He added that there had not been any confirmed attacks by the armed groups controlled by Turkey.

Russia, Turkey, and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country regularly and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.