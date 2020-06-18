(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) Militants from the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia) have attacked settlements in the Syrian province of Aleppo, Rear Adm. Alexander Shcherbitsky, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation, said on Wednesday.

"We have registered two attacks on the settlement of Arnaz, one attack on the Miznaz settlement of the Aleppo province from the positions of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization," Shcherbitsky said.

He noted that no attacks by Turkey-controlled armed groups had been recorded within the Idlib de-escalation zone.

"A group of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham militants blocked a column of 17 vans with [school] graduates in the southern outskirts of the Nairab settlement in the Idlib province. An attempt by some young men and women to continue on foot toward the Syrian armed forces checkpoint located in the vicinity of the Trumba settlement was curtailed by the militants threatening to use of weapons," the rear admiral added.

Russia, Turkey, and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country regularly and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.