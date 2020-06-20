UrduPoint.com
Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham Militants Shell Towns In Syria's Idlib, Aleppo - Russian Military

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 12:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2020) Militants from the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia) have attacked two settlements in the Syrian provinces of Aleppo and Idlib, Rear Adm.

Alexander Shcherbitsky, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation, said on Friday.

"We have registered one attack on the settlement of Miznaz in the Aleppo province and one attack on the settlement of Hantoutine in the Idlib province from the positions of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization," Shcherbitsky said.

He noted that no attacks by Turkey-controlled armed groups had been recorded within the Idlib de-escalation zone.

