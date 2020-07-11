Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham Militants Shell Towns in 3 Syrian Provinces - Russian Military

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2020) Militants from the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia) have attacked settlements in three Syrian provinces, Rear Adm. Alexander Shcherbitsky, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation, said on Friday.

"We have registered one attack on the settlement of Mamouhia, one attack on the Beit Smara settlement, one attack on the Djub al-Zarur settlement, one attack on the Nahsheba settlement in the province of Latakia, one attack on the settlement of Dadih in the Idlib province, one attack on Urum-al-Kubra in the Aleppo province from the positions of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization," Shcherbitsky said.

He noted that no attacks by Turkey-controlled armed groups had been recorded within the Idlib de-escalation zone.

Russia, Turkey, and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country regularly and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.