UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham Militants Shell Towns In 3 Syrian Provinces - Russian Military

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 39 seconds ago Sat 11th July 2020 | 01:30 AM

Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham Militants Shell Towns in 3 Syrian Provinces - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2020) Militants from the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia) have attacked settlements in three Syrian provinces, Rear Adm. Alexander Shcherbitsky, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation, said on Friday.

"We have registered one attack on the settlement of Mamouhia, one attack on the Beit Smara settlement, one attack on the Djub al-Zarur settlement, one attack on the Nahsheba settlement in the province of Latakia, one attack on the settlement of Dadih in the Idlib province, one attack on Urum-al-Kubra in the Aleppo province from the positions of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization," Shcherbitsky said.

He noted that no attacks by Turkey-controlled armed groups had been recorded within the Idlib de-escalation zone.

Russia, Turkey, and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country regularly and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Militants Syria Iran Russia Turkey Damascus Smara Idlib Aleppo From Refugee

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Mohamed bin Zayed

16 minutes ago

Cabinet approves various amendments on decisions r ..

46 minutes ago

Department of Health-Abu Dhabi declares all privat ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Brazilian President&#03 ..

3 hours ago

French Scientists Detect Traces of COVID-19 in Was ..

5 minutes ago

German Foreign Office Summons Chinese Ambassador t ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.