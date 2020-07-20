(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) Militants from the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia) have attacked three settlements in the Syrian provinces of Aleppo and Latakia, Rear Adm. Alexander Shcherbitsky, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation, said on Sunday.

"We have registered one attack on the settlement of Dadih and one attack on the settlement of Hanoutine in the Idlib province, one attack on the settlement of Al-Asi, one attack on the settlement of Mamouhia and one attack on the settlement of Qara-Jagez in the Latakia province from the positions of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization," Shcherbitsky said.

He noted that no attacks by Turkey-controlled armed groups had been recorded within the Idlib de-escalation zone.

Russian military police continued to patrol several routes in the provinces of Hasakah and Raqqa, while Russian jets carried out patrol flights along several fixed routes.