Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham Militants Shell Towns In Syria's Idlib, Latakia - Russian Military

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 02nd August 2020 | 01:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2020) Militants from the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia) have attacked settlements in the Syrian provinces of Idlib and Latakia, Guard Lt. Col. Vladimir Marandidov, the deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation, said on Saturday.

"We have registered six attacks on the settlements of Ad Dana (three times), Mellaja, al-Duair in the Idlib province, Mamukhia in the Latakia province, from the positions of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization," Marandidov said.

Russia, Turkey, and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country regularly and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

More Stories From World

