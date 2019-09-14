Hayat Tahrir al-Sham Militants Trap People in Idlib, Block Humanitarian Corridor - Reports

The Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group, formerly known as Nusra Front (banned in Russia), does not let civilians leave the parts of the Syrian province of Idlib it controls, the state television reported on Saturday

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2019) The Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group, formerly known as Nusra Front (banned in Russia ), does not let civilians leave the parts of the Syrian province of Idlib it controls, the state television reported on Saturday.

According to Al-Ikhbariya broadcaster, militants are shooting at any vehicle trying to transport people through the Abu al-Duhur humanitarian corridor.

On August 31, the Syrian army unilaterally halted the fighting in the Idlib de-escalation zone. The truce was announced by the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria. The center also called on the leaders of armed groups operating in Idlib to stop staging provocations and to join the peace process instead.