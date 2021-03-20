Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham Terrorists Plotting Staged Chemical Attack in Syria - Russia Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2021) Militants of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist organization (banned in Russia) are preparing provocations with the use of poisonous substances in the northeast of the Syrian province of Idlib, Rear Adm, Alexander Karpov, the deputy head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of Warring Parties (CPVS) in Syria, said on Friday.

"The Center for Reconciliation of Warring Parties is receiving information about the preparation of a provocation with the use of poisonous substances in the north-east of Idlib province by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist organization," Karpov said.

According to him, the militants plan to stage a chemical attack in the area of the Kityan settlement to accuse the Syrian government forces of using chemical weapons against civilians.