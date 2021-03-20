UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham Terrorists Plotting Staged Chemical Attack In Syria - Russia Military

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 12:20 AM

Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham Terrorists Plotting Staged Chemical Attack in Syria - Russia Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2021) Militants of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist organization (banned in Russia) are preparing provocations with the use of poisonous substances in the northeast of the Syrian province of Idlib, Rear Adm, Alexander Karpov, the deputy head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of Warring Parties (CPVS) in Syria, said on Friday.

"The Center for Reconciliation of Warring Parties is receiving information about the preparation of a provocation with the use of poisonous substances in the north-east of Idlib province by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist organization," Karpov said.

According to him, the militants plan to stage a chemical attack in the area of the Kityan settlement to accuse the Syrian government forces of using chemical weapons against civilians.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Militants Syria Russia Idlib Government

Recent Stories

Ashrafi strongly condemns attack on Saudi Arabia's ..

10 minutes ago

Minister lauds govt for fixing Rs 1800 support pri ..

38 seconds ago

Relief, anxiety as Europe resumes AstraZeneca jabs ..

40 seconds ago

One COVID-19 patient dies, 24 more cases reported ..

41 seconds ago

Greek Foreign Minister Says Will Meet With Turkish ..

43 seconds ago

Queen Elizabeth II's birthday parade cancelled for ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.