MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2020) The Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia) has attacked a settlement in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib, Rear Adm. Alexander Shcherbitsky, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation, said on Friday.

"We have registered one shelling of Mellaja settlement in Idlib province from the side of the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization," Shcherbitsky said at a briefing.

According to him, no shelling in the Idlib de-escalation zone by illegal armed groups controlled by Turkey has been registered over the past 24 hours.

According to the reconciliation center head, the Russian military police continued patrols along a few routes in Aleppo province.

Russia, Turkey, and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country regularly and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.