HBO Announces 'Game Of Thrones' Prequel Series About Ancestors Of Daenerys Targaryen

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 06:40 AM

HBO Announces 'Game of Thrones' Prequel Series About Ancestors of Daenerys Targaryen

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) The HBO television network said on Wednesday that it had given a series order to the "House of the Dragon," a prequel of the iconic "Game of Thrones" fantasy series, that will be dedicated to the history of the Targaryen dynasty.

On Tuesday, the Hollywood Reporter news outlet reported that another prequel of the Game of Thrones, which was going to focus on the first battle between the people of Westeros and the White Walkers, would not be moved forward because of the HBO's interest for another project.

"HBO has given a 10-episode, straight-to-series order to HOUSE OF THE DRAGON, a 'Game of Thrones' prequel co-created by George R.R. Martin and Ryan Condal," HBO said in a statement.

The series, which will be based on the "Fire and Blood" novel by George Martin, will focus on the history of House Targaryen, which one of the key characters of the Game of Thrones - Daenerys Targaryen - belonged to.

"The 'Game of Thrones' universe is so rich with stories ... We look forward to exploring the origins of House Targaryen and the earlier days of Westeros along with [showrunner] Miguel [Sapochnik], Ryan and George," HBO programming president Casey Bloys said, as quoted by the statement.

The Game of Thrones series (2011-2019), based on A Song of Ice and Fire series of fantasy novels by George Martin, focuses on the deep political crisis on the conflict-mired Westeros continent, which erupted after the fall of the Targaryen dynasty that previously ruled there for centuries.

