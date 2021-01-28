UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HBO Max Considering Shooting 'Game Of Thrones' Animated Drama Series - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 08:20 AM

HBO Max Considering Shooting 'Game of Thrones' Animated Drama Series - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) HBO Max streaming service is considering an opportunity to shoot an animated "Game of Thrones" drama series, media reported.

The animated series is currently in the early stages of development, with HBO Max holding meetings with writers, The Hollywood Reporter newspaper reported on late Wednesday citing its sources. The company is also directly working with George Martin, the writer who created the fantasy world in his "A Song of Ice and Fire" series of novels.

No specific agreements have been reportedly reached yet.

In October 2019, HBO gave a green light to the "House of the Dragon" series, a prequel of the "Game of Thrones" that will be dedicated to the history of the Targaryen dynasty.

The "Game of Thrones" series (2011-2019) focuses on the deep political crisis on the conflict-mired Westeros continent, which erupted after the fall of the Targaryen dynasty that previously ruled there for centuries.

Related Topics

Fire World Company George October 2019 Media

Recent Stories

Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster ..

8 hours ago

Complaint against Glencore over Chad spill clears ..

8 hours ago

US Pauses Arms Deals With UAE, Saudi Arabia - Repo ..

8 hours ago

White House Says Telecom Equipment Made by Vendors ..

8 hours ago

Trilateral Meeting on Karabakh to Be Held on Sunda ..

8 hours ago

White House Says Telecom Equipment Made by Vendors ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.