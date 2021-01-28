HBO Max Considering Shooting 'Game of Thrones' Animated Drama Series - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) HBO Max streaming service is considering an opportunity to shoot an animated "Game of Thrones" drama series, media reported.

The animated series is currently in the early stages of development, with HBO Max holding meetings with writers, The Hollywood Reporter newspaper reported on late Wednesday citing its sources. The company is also directly working with George Martin, the writer who created the fantasy world in his "A Song of Ice and Fire" series of novels.

No specific agreements have been reportedly reached yet.

In October 2019, HBO gave a green light to the "House of the Dragon" series, a prequel of the "Game of Thrones" that will be dedicated to the history of the Targaryen dynasty.

The "Game of Thrones" series (2011-2019) focuses on the deep political crisis on the conflict-mired Westeros continent, which erupted after the fall of the Targaryen dynasty that previously ruled there for centuries.