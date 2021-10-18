UrduPoint.com

HC Zahid Chaudhri Stresses Critical Steps To Counter Islamophobia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 58 seconds ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 03:14 PM

Pakistan's High Commissioner to Australia on Monday stressed the need for clearing misconceptions about Islam, the religion which promotes peace and harmony for mankind

In his keynote address at the Seerat-un-Nabi Peace Conference organized by Pehchan Media Network, the High Commissioner called for collective efforts to fight the emerging threat of Islamophobia.

Zahid Hafeez urged a global dialogue to counter the rise of Islamophobia by promoting the message of interfaith harmony, according to the tweet of the High Commissioner.

He said the life of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) was a beacon of guidance, who taught about love and brotherhood.

He condemned the trend of associating islam with terrorism and emphasized an effective response around the world to shun such an approach.

The conference held via video-link was attended by intellectuals and scholars including Maulana Syed Shoaib Naqvi, Fahad Hanif, Sana Alam, Naweed Syed, Moninder Singh, Khizar Niazi, Ejaz Khan, and Muhammad Ashraf.

