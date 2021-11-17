UrduPoint.com

H.E. Amb. Hissein Ibrahim Taha Assumes Office As OIC Secretary-General

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 05:56 PM

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021) H.E. Amb. Hissein Ibrahim Taha, the Secretary-General elect of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), assumed office today, November 17, 2021, at the OIC’s General Secretariat headquarters in Jeddah.

H.E. Amb. Hissein Taha was elected in November 2020 during the Forty-Seventh Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) held in Niamey, Republic of Niger, as a representative of the African Group, as per the geographical rotation of the office of the OIC’s Secretary-General. The said session elected him as the new OIC’s Secretary-General for five years, starting November 2021.

H.E. Amb. Hissein Taha is a Chadian diplomat who had held several positions in his country, including Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Integration, and International Cooperation, Minister (Assistant Deputy Secretary-General of the Presidency of the Republic), Diplomatic Advisor to the Presidency of the Republic, Minister Plenipotentiary, and Ambassador Extraordinary to France, Spain, Portugal, Greece, and the Holy See.

He also served as a Senior Advisor at the Embassy of the Republic of Chad in Saudi Arabia.

The new OIC Secretary-General, who speaks French, Arabic, and English, was awarded the National Order of Chad (Knight), which is the preeminent order of merit of the Republic of Chad, the French National Order of the Legion of Honour (Officer), the highest French order of merit, and the honorary ambassador merit.

