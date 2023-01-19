H.E. Hissein Brahim Taha Meets His Eminence Sheikh Abdullah Bin Bayyah

Nouakchott (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023) On the sidelines of his participation in the African Conference on the Promotion of Peace in the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, H.E. Mr.

Hissein Brahim Taha, the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), met with His Eminence Sheikh Abdullah Bin Bayyah, President of the Abu Dhabi Forum for the Promotion of Peace, on 16 January 2023.

On this occasion, H.E.

the Secretary-General paid tribute to His Eminence Sheikh Abdullah Bin Bayyah and the Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace for their contribution to the promotion of the values of dialogue, moderation, peaceful coexistence and tolerance.

The Chairman of the Forum, for his part, commended the OIC's contribution to the African Peace Conference.



Both sides stressed the need to join efforts in order to achieve a peaceful resolution of the crises and conflicts in some OIC Member States.