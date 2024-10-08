- Home
H.E. Hussain Muhammad, Consul General, Graces Chinar Business Conference At Pakistan Association Dubai
Ijaz Ahmad Published October 08, 2024 | 03:50 PM
Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8 October, 2024) :
H.E. Hussain Muhammad, Consul General was the Chief Guest at Chinar Business Conference held at Pakistan Association Dubai (PAD) on 5th October 2024.
The event was arranged to bring together industry leaders & professionals from various sectors and provide networking opportunities to businessmen and entrepreneurs.
Speaking on the occasion, the Consul General said that the global business landscape has witnessed unprecedented changes in recent years.
He said that technology, digitization, and the rise of new economic models have transformed the way businesses operate due to which new sectors are emerging with incredible potential for growth and innovation.
Mr. Hussain emphasized that such events allow us to engage in meaningful discussions, explore new business opportunities, and stay informed about the latest trends shaping economies and trade.
Underlining the significance of Pakistan- UAE bilateral ties, the Consul General said that the relationship between Pakistan and UAE was built on the foundation of mutual respect, cooperation and friendship.
“As expatriates, it is essential that we show our respect for the local laws and be fully compliant to the rules”, added Mr. Hussain.
Assuring the business community of all-out support, the Consul General said, “We are here to facilitate your endeavours.
I am confident that by working together, we can transform challenges into opportunities and unlock even greater potential in the years to come”.
The event was presided over by Mr. Amjid Kabir, President Pak-Chinar Wing, PAD.
Dr. Faisal Ikram, President PAD, Mr. Ali Zeb Khan, Trade & Investment Counsellor, Sheikh Muhammad, Dubai Municipality and many UAE based business community members also attended the event.
