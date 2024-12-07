Head crunches 140 as Australia all out for 337 in 2nd India Test

Adelaide, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) Travis Head blazed a sparkling 140 as Australia were dismissed for 337 to seize control of the day-night second Test against India on Saturday.

Resuming on 86-1, they were all out in the third over after tea with Marnus Labuschagne chipping in with a gritty 64 to give them a first innings lead of 157.

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers with 4-61 while Mohammed Siraj grabbed 4-98.

Australia are looking to level the five-match series after a crushing 295-run defeat in the opener in Perth.

It was a typically flamboyant knock from Head on his home ground and in front of a big crowd urging him on.

Batting at five, he scored at almost a run a ball, slamming 17 fours and four sixes as Australia replied to India's 180.

Three wickets fell in an action-packed opening session and four in the second.

India got an early breakthrough with Nathan McSweeney adding just one to his overnight 38 before being beaten by Bumrah's sheer pace, nicking to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.

Bumrah and Pant then combined to remove Steve Smith (2) four overs later, with the former Australia skipper shaking his head in disbelief after falling into a similar trap.

At the other end, Labuschagne kept his focus, rediscovering the magic that has eluded him for some time.

He came into the game under pressure and with calls mounting for him to be dropped.

But the tenacious number three, who resumed on 20, silenced the doubters by reaching his 21st Test 50 off a patient 114 balls.

With the landmark behind him he began playing more freely before a brilliant catch from Yashasvi Jaiswal at gully ended his reign and Head took charge.

Mitchell Marsh did not last long, feathering to Pant on nine off the spin of Ravichandran Ashwin.

Alex Carey made 15 as a bystander to Head before he too got a faint edge to Pant, this time off Siraj and Bumrah bowled Pat Cummins (12).

Head finally succumbed to a rampaging Siraj, clean-bowled, with the pair exchanging angry barbs in the aftermath before the tail was mopped up.