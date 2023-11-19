Open Menu

Head Hundred Seals Australia's Sixth World Cup Triumph

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 19, 2023 | 10:20 PM

Ahmedabad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) Travis Head's impressive hundred sealed Australia's sixth World Cup title as they dashed the dreams of billions of fans with a six-wicket win over previously unbeaten hosts India on Sunday.

Opening batsman Head scored 137 off just 120 balls, including 15 fours and four sixes, before being dismissed with Australia just two runs shy of victory.

His innings was just the seventh hundred in a World Cup final and the third by an Australian batsman.

Head also shared a fourth-wicket stand of 192 with Marnus Labuschagne (58 not out) as Australia chased down a modest target of 241 with seven overs to spare.

Earlier, Australia restricted previously unbeaten tournament hosts India to 240 all out as they silenced a crowd of over 92,000 fans at the Narendra Modi Stadium -- a ground named after the Indian Prime Minister.

Left-arm quick Mitchell Starc took 3-55 and Australia captain Pat Cummins, who won the toss, a miserly 2-34 in his maximum 10 overs.

KL Rahul top-scored for India with 66 but hit only one boundary in 107 balls. Star batsman Virat Kohli made 54 after India captain Rohit Sharma struck a fluent 47 off just 31 balls opening the innings.

