Head of Afghan Election Monitoring Organization Killed in Armed Attack in Kabul

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) Mohammad Yousuf Rasheed, the executive director of Free and Fair Election Foundation of Afghanistan (FEFA) was killed in an armed attack in Kabul on Wednesday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Rasheed was injured when unknown gunmen opened fire at his vehicle in Chihilsitoon area of 7th district and later died in a hospital.

Rasheed's brother confirmed his death on Facebook.

FEFA was established in 2004 and is engaged in promoting the implementation of domestic laws and enhancing transparency in the electoral processes in Afghanistan.