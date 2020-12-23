UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Head Of Afghan Election Monitoring Organization Killed In Armed Attack In Kabul

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 12:10 PM

Head of Afghan Election Monitoring Organization Killed in Armed Attack in Kabul

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) Mohammad Yousuf Rasheed, the executive director of Free and Fair Election Foundation of Afghanistan (FEFA) was killed in an armed attack in Kabul on Wednesday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Rasheed was injured when unknown gunmen opened fire at his vehicle in Chihilsitoon area of 7th district and later died in a hospital.

Rasheed's brother confirmed his death on Facebook.

FEFA was established in 2004 and is engaged in promoting the implementation of domestic laws and enhancing transparency in the electoral processes in Afghanistan.

Related Topics

Election Injured Attack Afghanistan Kabul Fire Facebook Vehicle Died

Recent Stories

India records 23,950 new coronavirus cases

26 minutes ago

Emirates earns five-star rating from its customers

27 minutes ago

Mardan refuses PDM to hold any public gathering du ..

30 minutes ago

Muhammad Ahmad Shah received a warm welcome on his ..

33 minutes ago

Coronavirus kills 84 people in Pakistan during las ..

54 minutes ago

Aldar signs agreement with Tabreed to sell Abu Dha ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.