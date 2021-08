Dawa Khan Menapal, the head of the Afghan government's media and information center, was killed in a gunmen attack in Kabul on Friday, TOLO News reported, citing sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) Dawa Khan Menapal, the head of the Afghan government's media and information center, was killed in a gunmen attack in Kabul on Friday, TOLO news reported, citing sources.

This happened on the Darul Aman Road in the Afghan capital.