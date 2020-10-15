UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Head Of Afghan Gov't Negotiating Team Reiterates Aim Of Reaching Ceasefire With Taliban

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 08:20 PM

Head of Afghan Gov't Negotiating Team Reiterates Aim of Reaching Ceasefire With Taliban

Mohammad Masoom Stanekzai, the ex-chief of the National Directorate of Security who is heading the government's negotiating team during the ongoing peace talks with the Taliban, has told the Afghan parliament's upper house on Thursday that the government remains committed to reaching and implementing a lasting ceasefire agreement with the militant group

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) Mohammad Masoom Stanekzai, the ex-chief of the National Directorate of Security who is heading the government's negotiating team during the ongoing peace talks with the Taliban, has told the Afghan parliament's upper house on Thursday that the government remains committed to reaching and implementing a lasting ceasefire agreement with the militant group.

"Our efforts are focused on the implementation of the ceasefire and the end of the violence, and we have made great efforts to reach an agreement between the two sides," Stanekzai said.

The head negotiator added that the recent visits of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah, the chairman of Afghanistan's High Council for National Reconciliation, to Qatar, the site of the ongoing intra-Afghan negotiations, gave the talks a new impetus.

The peace negotiations between the government and the militant group began in Doha on September 12 following the completion of a prisoner exchange process that was drawn up when the Taliban and the United States signed an agreement this past February.

Despite the ongoing talks in the Qatari capital, violent clashes and bomb blasts continue to ravage Afghanistan, prompting the international community to call for a reduction in violence.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Prisoner Exchange Parliament Qatar Doha United States SITE February September Ashraf Ghani Government Agreement

Recent Stories

FA, FSc of annual exam started under SOPs in Balco ..

2 minutes ago

Pakhtunkhwa Super Cricket League-2020 from Oct 22

2 minutes ago

CDA to install security cameras at parks

2 minutes ago

India trying to sabotage peace in region: Sheikh R ..

2 minutes ago

KP Taekwondo trials to select team for National Ch ..

2 minutes ago

Number of Air Transport Passengers Sharply Fell in ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.