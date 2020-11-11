UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Head Of Afghan Reconciliation Council Meets Uzbek Foreign Minister In Tashkent - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 01:09 PM

Head of Afghan Reconciliation Council Meets Uzbek Foreign Minister in Tashkent - Reports

Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation of Afghanistan Abdullah Abdullah has arrived in the Uzbek capital of Tashkent and met Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov, the Dunyo news agency reported on Wednesday

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation of Afghanistan Abdullah Abdullah has arrived in the Uzbek capital of Tashkent and met Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov, the Dunyo news agency reported on Wednesday.

Earlier in the week, Abdullah wrote on Twitter that he would "meet the Uzbekistan's brotherly leadership & exchange views on Afghanistan Peace Process, & all other relevant bilateral issues to promote long-term cooperation & friendship.

"

According to the media outlet, the meeting focused on the bilateral issues and the inter-Afghan peace dialogue. The parties stressed the need for further strengthening of Uzbek-Afghan relations.

The inter-Afghan peace talks, which include the Afghan government and the Taliban � made possible after the Taliban reached a landmark deal with the US in February � began in the Qatari capital of Doha on September 12. The negotiations, however, did not help to settle the political crisis in the country.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Exchange Twitter Doha Tashkent Uzbekistan February September Media All Government

Recent Stories

ADNOC, TOTAL deliver first unconventional gas from ..

11 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council announces opening of registra ..

18 minutes ago

Moscow Believes Progress in Mideast Crisis Settlem ..

1 minute ago

Hong Kong Disqualifies 4 Lawmakers After Beijing G ..

1 minute ago

Protests Erupt Again in Peru's Lima After Presiden ..

1 minute ago

NCOC suggest banning large public gatherings, enha ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.