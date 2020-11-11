Head of Afghan Reconciliation Council Meets Uzbek Foreign Minister in Tashkent - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation of Afghanistan Abdullah Abdullah has arrived in the Uzbek capital of Tashkent and met Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov, the Dunyo news agency reported on Wednesday.

Earlier in the week, Abdullah wrote on Twitter that he would "meet the Uzbekistan's brotherly leadership & exchange views on Afghanistan Peace Process, & all other relevant bilateral issues to promote long-term cooperation & friendship.

According to the media outlet, the meeting focused on the bilateral issues and the inter-Afghan peace dialogue. The parties stressed the need for further strengthening of Uzbek-Afghan relations.

The inter-Afghan peace talks, which include the Afghan government and the Taliban � made possible after the Taliban reached a landmark deal with the US in February � began in the Qatari capital of Doha on September 12. The negotiations, however, did not help to settle the political crisis in the country.