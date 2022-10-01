UrduPoint.com

Head Of African Union Commission Condemns Military Coup In Burkina Faso

Faizan Hashmi Published October 01, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Head of African Union Commission Condemns Military Coup in Burkina Faso

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2022) The Chairman of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, condemned the military takeover in Burkina Faso and urged the soldiers to refrain from violence and threats against civilians.

"The Chairperson of the African Union Commission unequivocally condemns the second takeover of power by force in Burkina Faso. The Chairperson... expresses his deep concern about the resurgence of unconstitutional changes of Government in Burkina Faso and elsewhere on the African Continent," the statement said.

The chair of the African Union Commission also urged the military to "immediately and totally refrain from any acts of violence or threats" to the civilian population, civil liberties and human rights, calling for the restoration of the constitutional order by July 1, 2024.

On Friday night, local media reported that a military group led by Capt.

Ibrahim Traore announced the ouster of Lt. Col. Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, the head of the country's interim government, the suspension of the country's constitution, the dissolution of the government, and the closure of borders. The military, which claimed its allegiance to the Patriotic Movement for Safeguard and Restoration (MPSR), accused Damiba of diverting away from the ideals of the movement.

This marks the second military takeover in Burkina Faso in eight months.

On January 24, the MPSR, led by Damiba, seized power in the country and ousted then-President Roch Marc Christian Kabore. The group dissolved the government and suspended the constitution but later decided to restore it. Since then, the MPSR had been the ruling military junta of Burkina Faso.

Related Topics

Burkina Faso January July Christian Media From Government

Recent Stories

TECNO Launched the First-Ever Color Changing Camon ..

TECNO Launched the First-Ever Color Changing Camon 19 Pro Mondrian in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Alia Bhatt shares glimpses of her maternity clothe ..

Alia Bhatt shares glimpses of her maternity clothes brands

3 hours ago
 China announces over $90mln assistance so far for ..

China announces over $90mln assistance so far for Pakistan: Nong Rong

3 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Phil Salt brings England back into the ..

Pak Vs Eng: Phil Salt brings England back into the series with magnificent 88 no ..

6 hours ago
 Federal Cabinet constitutes committee to investiga ..

Federal Cabinet constitutes committee to investigate leaked cipher

6 hours ago
 Pakistan committed to deepen relations with UAE: P ..

Pakistan committed to deepen relations with UAE: PM

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.