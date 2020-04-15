UrduPoint.com
Head Of Arab League Warns Of Coronavirus Potentially Spreading In Syrian Refugee Camps

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 10:25 PM

Head of Arab League Warns of Coronavirus Potentially Spreading in Syrian Refugee Camps

Ahmed Aboul Gheit, the secretary-general of the League of Arab States, on Wednesday said that there was a danger that the coronavirus could spread among more than 12 million Syrian refugees, most of whom live in camps, according to a statement by his press service obtained by Sputnik

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) Ahmed Aboul Gheit, the secretary-general of the League of Arab States, on Wednesday said that there was a danger that the coronavirus could spread among more than 12 million Syrian refugees, most of whom live in camps, according to a statement by his press service obtained by Sputnik.

"The situation in Syria remains extremely dangerous and requires the attention of the whole world. In Syria alone, there are 6.5 million internally displaced people, another 5.6 million refugees are abroad, most of them live in camps where there are no hygiene conditions, which may lead to an inevitable disaster if the epidemic spreads," the statement read.

As of Wednesday, the Syrian Health Ministry has recorded 29 cases of the coronavirus, including two fatalities.

