VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2022) Head of the Economic Chamber of Austria Harald Mahrer on Sunday reaffirmed his opposition to sanctions against Russia, saying that they were elaborated with "only one brain hemisphere."

Earlier in the week, Austria's greens, social democrats and right-wing liberals voiced their criticism of Mahrer's stance on sanctions against Russia. Mahrer questioned whether the sanctions had been well thought out and claimed that the decision to back Ukraine was a political one. At the same time, Mahrer was supported by the right-wing Freedom Party of Austria.

Despite harsh criticism, including on behalf of Austrian health minister Johannes Rauch, representing the Green party, Mahrer reiterated his position on the sanctions against Russia by noting that apparently they had been worked out with "only one brain hemisphere.

At the same time, Mahrer rejected criticism of minister Rauch, saying he did not object sanctions in general.

"These are all assumptions. If the minister is working with false statements instead of addressing the huge economic repercussions of sanctions, he is evading responsibility cheaply," Mahrer told Austrian newspaper Kurier.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.