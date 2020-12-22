UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Head Of Belarusian Company Says Planning To Start Making Russian Covid Vaccine In Q2 2021

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 03:54 PM

Head of Belarusian Company Says Planning to Start Making Russian Covid Vaccine in Q2 2021

A Belarusian company set to produce Russia's vaccine against the coronavirus, plans to start doing that in the second quarter of 2021, the director general of the state-run company, Sergey Kazakevich, said

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) A Belarusian company set to produce Russia's vaccine against the coronavirus, plans to start doing that in the second quarter of 2021, the director general of the state-run company, Sergey Kazakevich, said.

"There are three facilities, which will start work one after another. I expect one to start working in the second quarter, the next one should start at the end of the third quarter and the third one by the end of the year," the director general said, as quoted by the Belta news agency.

Related Topics

Russia Company Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Attack on UN vehicle by Indian army along with LoC ..

13 minutes ago

Pfizer, Moderna Testing COVID-19 Vaccines Against ..

2 minutes ago

Washington State Imposes 14-Day Quarantine on Arri ..

2 minutes ago

Int'l Federation of Journalists Condemns Assassina ..

2 minutes ago

Germany against arms embargo on Turkey

2 minutes ago

Indian media hype of Chinese soldiers' incursion r ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.