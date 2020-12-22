Head of Belarusian Company Says Planning to Start Making Russian Covid Vaccine in Q2 2021

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) A Belarusian company set to produce Russia's vaccine against the coronavirus, plans to start doing that in the second quarter of 2021, the director general of the state-run company, Sergey Kazakevich, said.

"There are three facilities, which will start work one after another. I expect one to start working in the second quarter, the next one should start at the end of the third quarter and the third one by the end of the year," the director general said, as quoted by the Belta news agency.