Head of Belarusian KGB Warns of Looming Provocation to Destabilize Country

The State Security Committee (KGB) of Belarus has received reports about a planned provocation to destabilize the situation in the country in light of the weakening anti-government demonstrations, KGB Chief Ivan Tertel said on Friday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) The State Security Committee (KGB) of Belarus has received reports about a planned provocation to destabilize the situation in the country in light of the weakening anti-government demonstrations, KGB Chief Ivan Tertel said on Friday.

"In recent days, we have received information from various sources, including from abroad, from our partner special services, about a provocation that is being prepared in our country. The purpose of this provocation is to destabilize the situation in our country amid the clearly weakening street protests and to disrupt plans of cooperation with labor communities aimed at ending the protest movement," Tertel said, as quoted by the Belarusian state-run Belta news agency.

The KGB chief added that perpetrators of this provocation, who had received instructions from abroad, plan to blame the Belarusian security forces for its consequences. According to Tertel, the investigation into the issue is ongoing. In addition, the head of the security committee called on Belarusians to say alert.

Mass anti-governmental demonstrations erupted in Belarus following the disputed results of the August 9 presidential elections won by incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko. Protests have continued to this day, the largest ones taking place on weekends. Meanwhile, the government claims that the demonstrations have been orchestrated from abroad.