UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Head Of Belarusian Orthodox Church Drops Holy Water On Minsk From Air To Fight Coronavirus

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 05:46 PM

Head of Belarusian Orthodox Church Drops Holy Water on Minsk From Air to Fight Coronavirus

The head of the Belarusian Orthodox Church, Metropolitan of Minsk and Zaslavl Pavel, flew around Minsk on a helicopter and poured holy water on the capital to protect it from the spread of COVID-19, the Belarusian Orthodox Church said in a press release

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) The head of the Belarusian Orthodox Church, Metropolitan of Minsk and Zaslavl Pavel, flew around Minsk on a helicopter and poured holy water on the capital to protect it from the spread of COVID-19, the Belarusian Orthodox Church said in a press release.

The Metropolitan did the flight on Sunday.

The press release further stated that many believers had requested the Church organize a prayer amid the pandemic and continue with its traditions � the latter is likely a reference to mass gatherings in churches and the taking of communion, which are ill-advised given the rapid spread of the coronavirus.

Belarus has confirmed 76 COVID-19 cases so far.

Related Topics

Water Minsk Sunday Prayer Church From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

125 tonnes medical equipment to reach from China: ..

13 minutes ago

KP Minister inspects facilities at Quarantine Cent ..

2 minutes ago

91st birth anniversary of Nusrat Bhutto observed

2 minutes ago

2 coronavirus suspects discharged after tested neg ..

2 minutes ago

Complete lockdown observed in city to contain coro ..

2 minutes ago

Tenth Il-76 Russian Plane Heading to Italy to Assi ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.