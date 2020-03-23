Head of Belarusian Orthodox Church Drops Holy Water on Minsk From Air to Fight Coronavirus

The head of the Belarusian Orthodox Church, Metropolitan of Minsk and Zaslavl Pavel, flew around Minsk on a helicopter and poured holy water on the capital to protect it from the spread of COVID-19, the Belarusian Orthodox Church said in a press release

The Metropolitan did the flight on Sunday.

The press release further stated that many believers had requested the Church organize a prayer amid the pandemic and continue with its traditions � the latter is likely a reference to mass gatherings in churches and the taking of communion, which are ill-advised given the rapid spread of the coronavirus.

Belarus has confirmed 76 COVID-19 cases so far.