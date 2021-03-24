UrduPoint.com
Head Of Belarusian Watchdog Group Called In For Questioning As Witness

Head of Belarusian Watchdog Group Called in for Questioning as Witness

The chairman of the Belarusian Helsinki Committee, Aleh Hulak, has been called in for questioning by the country's investigative committee as a witness in a criminal case, the human rights watchdog said on Wednesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) The chairman of the Belarusian Helsinki Committee, Aleh Hulak, has been called in for questioning by the country's investigative committee as a witness in a criminal case, the human rights watchdog said on Wednesday.

"Aleh Hulak, the chairman of the Belarusian Helsinki Committee, was called in for questioning on March 24 at the central office of the investigative committee as a witness in a criminal case. The case's number was not specified," the watchdog said in a statement, describing the situation as an attempt to impede its activity.

Belarusian law enforcement agencies in February conducted around 90 search operations as part of the probe into alleged foreign sponsorship of the protests in the country.

In March, Minsk-based Viasna Human Rights Center, which is not registered by the Belarusian government, said the Belarusian Investigative Committee had initiated a criminal probe against it over alleged gross violations of public order.

The Belarusian Helsinki Committee is one of the country's oldest human rights groups, having been active since 1995 and boasting over 250 on staff, working in ten regions.

