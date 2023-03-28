Head of Binance Crypto Exchange Calls CFTC Lawsuit 'Incomplete Recitation of Facts'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2023) Changpeng Zhao, the chief executive officer of Binance Holdings Ltd, operator of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, on Tuesday called the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) lawsuit an "incomplete recitation of facts."

"Upon an initial review, the complaint appears to contain an incomplete recitation of facts, and we do not agree with the characterization of many of the issues alleged in the complaint. While we will only be able to give full responses in due time, we will address a few key points below," Zhao said in a statement.

On Monday, the commission filed a lawsuit against Binance and its management for allegedly violating US trading and derivatives rules. According to the indictment, Zhao and Samuel Lim, Binance's former chief compliance officer, knew that the company had to register under US law and comply with US regulatory requirements when dealing with customers in the country, but ignored those requirements.

According to Zhao, Binance has developed industry-leading technology to ensure compliance. It is the first global non-US exchange to implement a mandatory KYC (Know Your Customer) program, a system that uses customer verification principles, and to this day has some of the highest standards in the field.

Binance is committed to transparency and cooperation with regulators and law enforcement agencies in the US and around the world, the statement read. The operator also has the largest number of licenses and registrations in the world. In addition, it does not trade for profit or manipulate the market under any circumstances, Zhao added.

"Binance.com has a 90 day no-day-trading rule for employees, meaning you are not allowed to sell a coin within 90 days of your most recent buy, or vice versa. This is to prevent any employees from actively trading. We also prohibit our employees from trading in Futures," the statement read.

Zhao noted that Binance has "strict policies for anyone with access to private information," according to which they are not allowed to buy or sell coins. Zhao added that he himself strictly observes these rules and also never participated in Binance Launchpad, earned, margined, or traded futures.