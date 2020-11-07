(@FahadShabbir)

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2020) Zoran Tegeltija, the chairman of Bosnia and Herzegovina's Council of Ministers has tested positive for COVID-19, the government said on Saturday.

"Tegeltija has been tested for COVID-19, the results are positive.

He is isolated at home, his health is stable and coronavirus symptoms are expressed weakly. The office of the chairman of the Council of Ministers has adopted all necessary protective measures," the government said in a statement.

A total of 59,427 cases has been registered in the country since the start of the pandemic, including 1,457 fatalities.