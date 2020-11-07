UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Head Of Bosnia And Herzegovina's Council Of Ministers Tested Positive For COVID-19 - Gov't

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 35 seconds ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 07:24 PM

Head of Bosnia and Herzegovina's Council of Ministers Tested Positive for COVID-19 - Gov't

Zoran Tegeltija, the chairman of Bosnia and Herzegovina's Council of Ministers has tested positive for COVID-19, the government said on Saturday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2020) Zoran Tegeltija, the chairman of Bosnia and Herzegovina's Council of Ministers has tested positive for COVID-19, the government said on Saturday.

"Tegeltija has been tested for COVID-19, the results are positive.

He is isolated at home, his health is stable and coronavirus symptoms are expressed weakly. The office of the chairman of the Council of Ministers has adopted all necessary protective measures," the government said in a statement.

A total of 59,427 cases has been registered in the country since the start of the pandemic, including 1,457 fatalities.

Related Topics

Bosnia And Herzegovina All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Constable Proclaimed Offender arrested

34 seconds ago

Govt prioritizes provision of facilities to people ..

37 seconds ago

Wasa says utilising resources for provision of cle ..

39 seconds ago

Coronavirus 2nd wave may be much severe, warns Dr ..

40 seconds ago

COVID-19 claims 12 more lives, infects 620 others

4 minutes ago

Over 40 Protesters Arrested in Minsk on Saturday - ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.