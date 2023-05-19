UrduPoint.com

Head Of Brazzaville Foundation Says African Mediators Seek Russian-Ukrainian Dialogue

Head of Brazzaville Foundation Says African Mediators Seek Russian-Ukrainian Dialogue

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) Jean-Yves Ollivier, the founder of the Brazzaville Foundation and the main architect of the African peace initiative for Ukraine, told Sputnik the upcoming mission to Moscow and Kiev would seek to build bridges between the two sides of the conflict that has disproportionately affected Africa.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday that Russia was expecting the African mission in mid-June. The initiative was launched by the Brazzaville Foundation, an independent nonprofit engaged in conflict resolution, and is made up of six African leaders.

"As for the main point, there is no main point in the sense that the main objective of this peace visit will be to start and help (promote) a dialogue between the two countries," Ollivier said in an interview with Sputnik.

The African initiative, he said, is the first such attempt at mediation where the proposal has been accepted by both Russia and Ukraine.

"This is the first time that both heads of state, President (of Russia Vladimir) Putin and President (of Ukraine Volodymyr) Zelenskiy, have accepted to receive a delegation, whose trip is specifically to discuss peace. This has never happened before," Ollivier said.

The initiative is also a way for Africa to make its voice heard because it is suffering from the lack of grain and fertilizer imports but also because the continent has been seeking a bigger role on the international stage, including a seat at the UN Security Council.

"In this very particular conflict you will recognize that Africa is the victim of the conflict which is outside its borders so they have many reasons to be involved," Ollivier said.

He denied media reports that claimed there were pre-conditions for mediation.

"They are not correct, there are no pre-conditions, I can assure you. Of course, as I said, and Jeune afrique mentioned what I said I think, we hope not to get back empty handed. Those people are not going to spare 4 days, because it is the minimum to do the 2 countries, and go back to their cities empty handed. We really sincerely hope we will get some results out of these visits, if not we wouldn't do it," he explained.

The peace broker said the six leaders making up the mission were picked to represent as much of Africa as possible while maintaining a balance of pro-Russia, pro-Ukraine and neutral nations.

"We are talking about two countries that are renowned for being close to Russia, two countries which are known for their neutrality, Congo Brazzaville and Egypt, and one country which is backing the regime in Ukraine, which is Zambia, and one country which is closer to the West and was the President of the African Union when we started these activities, Senegal. This is what led our choice," he said.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said this week that he had spoken by phone with presidents Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy who agreed to receive African leaders. He said that facilitators of the African initiative had informed Western countries of the plan and were offered their "cautious support."

