Head Of Breakaway Luhansk Republic Ready To Meet With Ukrainian President On Contact Line

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 11:22 PM

Head of Breakaway Luhansk Republic Ready to Meet With Ukrainian President on Contact Line

Leonid Pasechnik, the head of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic, told Sputnik on Thursday that he was ready to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in person on the contact line

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) Leonid Pasechnik, the head of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic, told Sputnik on Thursday that he was ready to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in person on the contact line.

"I am ready to meet [with Zelenskyy] anywhere on the line of contact, the line that can become a 'red line' any time and then it will be too late for talks... If there is a genuine desire for peace there will be a place," he said in a written statement.

Zelenskyy offered to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in eastern Ukraine during a public speech on Tuesday night.

More Stories From World

