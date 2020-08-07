Head of Campaign Office of Belarus Presidential Candidate Cherechen Detained - Spokeswoman

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) Nikolay Lysenkov, the head of Belarusian presidential candidate Sergey Cherechen's campaign office, was detained on Friday when he was observing the early voting at a polling place, Cherechen's spokeswoman told Sputnik.

On Thursday, the head of the campaign office of another presidential candidate, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, was briefly detained for a "conversation", during which law enforcement agents warned her against staging rallies.

"The head of the campaign office, Nikolay Lysenkov, was detained. He worked as an observer at a polling place. We know he was detained for 72 hours, we are now trying to learn the details" Viktoria Strelkovskaya said.