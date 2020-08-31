Head of Catholic Church in Belarus Not Allowed Back After Trip to Poland - Representative

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) The Belarusian Border Service is not letting the head of the Catholic Church in Belarus Tadeusz Kondrusiewicz back into the country after a trip to Poland, the spokesman for the Conference of Catholic BIshops, Yury Sanko, said Monday.

"The head of the Roman Catholic Church in Belarus, metropolitan of Minsk and Mohilev Tadeusz Kondrusiewicz, was not allowed back into the country by the Belarusian border service, the reasons are unknown, the State Border Committee told us, No comments," Sanko said, adding that Kondrusiewicz was returning from Poland.