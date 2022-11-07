UrduPoint.com

Head Of Church Of Cyprus, Chrysostomos II, Dies After Long Battle With Cancer - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published November 07, 2022 | 11:10 AM

Head of Church of Cyprus, Chrysostomos II, Dies After Long Battle With Cancer - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2022) The head of the Church of Cyprus, Archbishop Chrysostomos II, has died at the age of 81, Cyprus media reported on Monday.

According to the Cyprus Mail newspaper, the archbishop died after a long battle with cancer.

Chrysostomos has been seriously ill in recent years.

In 2018, he was treated for cancer for several months and underwent surgery in the United States in 2020. In October 2022, Chrysostomos was hospitalized and, in early November, was reported to be in critical condition. Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades visited the archbishop on October 22 in light of reports about the seriousness of the situation.

Related Topics

Died United States Cyprus October November 2018 2020 Cancer Church Media

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 November 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 7th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 7th November 2022

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: India make good start in clash ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India make good start in clash with Zimbabwe

21 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan reach semi-final by f ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan reach semi-final by five-wicket win over Bangladesh

22 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 42 Zimbabwe Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 42 Zimbabwe Vs. India

22 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 November 2022

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.