Head Of Crimea Sends Recovery Wishes To Italian Regions Hit By Coronavirus Outbreak

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 10:10 AM

Head of Crimea Sends Recovery Wishes to Italian Regions Hit by Coronavirus Outbreak

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) The head of Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, offered condolences to three Italian regions ” Veneto, Liguria, and Lombardy ” struggling with the coronavirus outbreak and expressed hope that they would soon overcome the disease.

"I express my deepest condolences to the families, relatives and friends of the inhabitants of your region who have passed away because of the pandemic that has swept Italy," Aksyonov's letter read.

The head of Crimea said the Italians had demonstrated "strength and dedication" in the trying times.

"We are proud of the fact, that it was Russia who gave a hand of hope to the brotherly Italian people. Despite the hysteria of the USA and a number of Western countries, the parliaments of Veneto, Lombardy and Liguria supported the decision of the people of Crimea on self-determination and reunification with the Russian Federation and called for the abolition of the inhumane blockade of Crimea," Aksyonov said in his letter.

Crimea stands ready to develop relationship with the Italian regions, he added.

Russia has sent several aircraft carrying military experts, mobile disinfection units and mobile laboratories to Italy to help the country fight the COVID-19 outbreak. As of Tuesday, Italy had 54,030 confirmed cases of the coronavirus as well as 6,820 deaths and 8,326 recoveries.

