UrduPoint.com

Head Of Crimean Tatar Associations Says Region Faring Well Despite Sanctions Pressure

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 16, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Head of Crimean Tatar Associations Says Region Faring Well Despite Sanctions Pressure

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) Unver Sel, president of the Federation of Crimean Tatar Associations, says that Western sanctions have had no major impact on the peninsula.

"Some people have experienced difficulties because of the West's embargo on Crimea, but, on the other hand, the embargoes have produced no drastic change," he told Sputnik.

The Crimean Tatar business community in Turkey as well as Turkish nonprofits and some lawmakers say they want to visit Crimea to see how things are going on the ground, Sel said.

Crimea rejoined Russia following a referendum in March 2014, in which almost 96% of Crimeans voted to secede from Ukraine. Ukraine's allies imposed economic sanctions on Crimea, where the largest ethnic group are Russians, saying Russia had illegally occupied the peninsula.

Related Topics

Business Ukraine Russia Turkey Visit March From

Recent Stories

Eighth Rally Against Pension Reform Taking Place i ..

Eighth Rally Against Pension Reform Taking Place in Paris Ahead of Key Vote in P ..

26 minutes ago
 Austin Tells Shoigu US WIll Continue to Fly Where ..

Austin Tells Shoigu US WIll Continue to Fly Where International Law Allows - Pen ..

26 minutes ago
 Bank collapse 'part of the game' for Texas fest st ..

Bank collapse 'part of the game' for Texas fest startups

25 minutes ago
 German Police Confiscate Massive Bitcoin Stash Wor ..

German Police Confiscate Massive Bitcoin Stash Worth Over $46Mln

26 minutes ago
 French Military Expert Says Russian Su-27 Fighter ..

French Military Expert Says Russian Su-27 Fighter Jet Could Not Hit US Drone

26 minutes ago
 Sweden to Provide Ukraine With 10 Leopard Tanks, A ..

Sweden to Provide Ukraine With 10 Leopard Tanks, Air Defense Components - Austin

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.