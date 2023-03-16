Head of Crimean Tatar Associations Says Region Faring Well Despite Sanctions Pressure

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) Unver Sel, president of the Federation of Crimean Tatar Associations, says that Western sanctions have had no major impact on the peninsula.

"Some people have experienced difficulties because of the West's embargo on Crimea, but, on the other hand, the embargoes have produced no drastic change," he told Sputnik.

The Crimean Tatar business community in Turkey as well as Turkish nonprofits and some lawmakers say they want to visit Crimea to see how things are going on the ground, Sel said.

Crimea rejoined Russia following a referendum in March 2014, in which almost 96% of Crimeans voted to secede from Ukraine. Ukraine's allies imposed economic sanctions on Crimea, where the largest ethnic group are Russians, saying Russia had illegally occupied the peninsula.