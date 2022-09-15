Head of CSTO Joint Staff Says Will Arrive in Yerevan With Group He Leads on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) Chief of the Joint Staff of the CSTO Col. Gen. Anatoly Sidorov has said that he, along with the group he leads, will arrive in Yerevan later on Thursday in light of the escalation of the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

"We will be in Yerevan tonight," Sidorov told reporters.

Commenting on the CSTO mission, he said, given that CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas is currently participating in the SCO summit, he is expected to arrive in Armenia next week.

A CSTO delegation is heading for Armenia to find out the situation on the spot, to understand the causes and ways to resolve the conflict, the chief of the joint staff added.