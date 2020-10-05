Head of CSTO Observer Mission Says Kyrgyz Parliamentary Election Results 'Valid'

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) The results of Sunday's parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan can be considered "valid," Konstantin Zatulin, the head of the Collective Security Treaty Organization's (CSTO) Parliamentary Assembly observer mission to the Central Asian country told Sputnik.

"The CSTO Parliamentary Assembly mission has adopted its final conclusion. The elections have been recognized as valid," Zatulin, who also serves as the first deputy chairman of the Russian State Duma's Committee on CIS Affairs and Contacts with Fellow Countrymen, remarked.

According to a report published by the CSTO, international observers discovered some "technical flaws" in the voting process, although these are not believed to have impacted the result of the election.

"When visiting polling stations, international observers from the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly did not discover any complaints about the quality of preparation of voter lists, the procedure for issuing ballots, or the voting procedure," the CSTO report read.

Observers visited 33 polling stations in Bishkek and eight in the Kyrgyz region of Osh, the CSTO said.

On Sunday evening, the Kyrgyz Central Election Commission reported that turnout in Sunday's vote was 56.2 percent.

With data from 97.5 percent of polling stations tallied, four political parties have surpassed the 7 percent threshold to receive seats in the country's parliament, according to the preliminary results.

The Birimdik party is leading the way with 24.4 percent. Mekenim Kyrgyzstan is so far in second place with 23.9 percent, the commission said.

The Kyrgyzstan Party and Butun Kyrgyzstan have also garnered 8.8 percent and 7.1 percent of votes, respectively, according to the commission's preliminary results.