Head Of DW Moscow Bureau Receives Notification On Need To Shut Down Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2022 | 11:33 PM

Head of DW Moscow Bureau Receives Notification on Need to Shut Down Office

The head of the Deutsche Welle Moscow bureau, Yuri Resheto, said on Thursday that he received an official notification from the Russian Foreign Ministry on the need to shut down the office by Friday morning and hand over accreditation of all employees

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) The head of the Deutsche Welle Moscow bureau, Yuri Resheto, said on Thursday that he received an official notification from the Russian Foreign Ministry on the need to shut down the office by Friday morning and hand over accreditation of all employees.

"I received an official letter from the Russian Foreign Ministry, in which I, as the head of the bureau, was officially informed of the need to close (the office) tomorrow from 9 am (06:00 GMT) ... We know from the authorities that we need to hand over our accreditations to the Russian Foreign Ministry tomorrow during the day," Resheto said, as quoted by DW.

Resheto also said that he is not sure when DW employees will have to leave Russia, adding that Moscow's decision was "unexpected."

>