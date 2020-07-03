Head of East-Based Parliament Accuses Libyan GNA of Breaching Skhirat Deal, Illegitimacy

The head of Libya's Tobruk-based parliament, Aguila Saleh, believes that Libya's UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA), headed by Fayez Sarraj, is illegitimate since it far exceeds the mandate of the 2015 Skhirat Political Agreement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) The head of Libya's Tobruk-based parliament, Aguila Saleh, believes that Libya's UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA), headed by Fayez Sarraj, is illegitimate since it far exceeds the mandate of the 2015 Skhirat Political Agreement.

The main point of the document, which took 14 months to coordinate, dealt with the formation of an interim Government of National Accord, which will operate during a maximum transitional two-year period, however, "the terms expired long time ago," according to Saleh.

"The international community recognizes it as legitimate, the body that is not elected and that violates the political agreement concluded in Skhirat in 2015. As a result of the agreement, the presidential council and the government of national accord were formed, but failed to meet the requirements that were originally proposed," Saleh said at a meeting with Russian upper house speaker Valentina Matviyenko.

Saleh also accused Sarraj of making unilateral decisions in violation of the Skhirat Agreement, in particular, the agreements on military cooperation and a new maritime border with Turkey.

"Moreover, the Government of National Accord not only failed to secure support from the Chamber of Deputies [Tobruk parliament], but was even rejected twice, and therefore did not take the constitutional oath.

So, how can such a government be legitimate?" the politician added.

For several years, Libya has been split between the two rival administrations, the Tobruk-based parliament, supported by the Libyan National Army (LNA), and the UN-backed western-based government. In recent weeks, troops affiliated with the GNA have made major military gains against the LNA. The western-based government, backed by Turkey and Qatar, has said it wants to seize the strategic city of Sirte from the LNA.

In June, the delegation of Libya's eastern-based parliament, including LNA representatives, paid an official visit to Moscow and met with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov to discuss the crisis in Libya. During the meeting, Moscow reassured the delegation that Libya would continue to receive Russia's support, as well as in the UN Security Council, in a bid to stabilize the security situation and achieve a ceasefire between the country's warring parties.