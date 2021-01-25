UrduPoint.com
Head Of Emergency Sector Of Serbia Dies From Coronavirus - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 06:30 PM

Head of Emergency Sector of Serbia Dies From Coronavirus - Reports

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) Head of Sector for Emergency Management in the Ministry of Interior of Serbia Predrag Maric has died from the coronavirus, the national broadcaster, RTS, reported on Monday.

On December 28, Maric was diagnosed with COVID-19, and his condition worsened in January.

According to several media reports, the official was intubated in recent days.

Martic, 56 years old, had worked in the Ministry of Interior of Serbia since 1990.

