UrduPoint.com

Head Of European Commission Expects US LNG To Replace Supplies From Russia In EU

Faizan Hashmi Published March 25, 2022 | 04:04 PM

Head of European Commission Expects US LNG to Replace Supplies From Russia in EU

President of the European Commission Ursula von Der Leyen expressed the hope on Friday that the US liquefied natural gas (LNG) will replace the supplies from Russia in the bloc

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) President of the European Commission Ursula von Der Leyen expressed the hope on Friday that the US liquefied natural gas (LNG) will replace the supplies from Russia in the bloc.

"So we want as Europeans to diversify away from Russia towards suppliers that we trust, that are our friends and that are reliable, and therefore, the US commitment to provide the EU with additional at least 15 billion cubic meters of LNG this year is a big step in this direction because this will replace the LNG supply we currently receive from Russia," von Der Leyen said in a joint statement with US President Joe Biden during the second day of the EU summit.

Related Topics

Russia Gas From Billion

Recent Stories

Romanian President Says Energy Sanctions on Russia ..

Romanian President Says Energy Sanctions on Russia Currently Impossible

1 minute ago
 PM will neither resign nor will compromise on his ..

PM will neither resign nor will compromise on his principles: Farrukh

37 minutes ago
 Turkey Will Not Transfer S-400 Air Defense Systems ..

Turkey Will Not Transfer S-400 Air Defense Systems to Ukraine - Erdogan

1 minute ago
 EU to Make Efforts to Ensure Implementation of San ..

EU to Make Efforts to Ensure Implementation of Sanctions Against Russia - Europe ..

1 minute ago
 Russia-Ukraine war threatening global economic sys ..

Russia-Ukraine war threatening global economic system: Mian Zahid Hussain

50 minutes ago
 Over 3,200 Bridges in UK Identified as Substandard ..

Over 3,200 Bridges in UK Identified as Substandard Requiring $1.6Bln for Repair ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>