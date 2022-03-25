Head of European Commission Expects US LNG to Replace Supplies From Russia in EU

President of the European Commission Ursula von Der Leyen expressed the hope on Friday that the US liquefied natural gas (LNG) will replace the supplies from Russia in the bloc

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) President of the European Commission Ursula von Der Leyen expressed the hope on Friday that the US liquefied natural gas (LNG) will replace the supplies from Russia in the bloc.

"So we want as Europeans to diversify away from Russia towards suppliers that we trust, that are our friends and that are reliable, and therefore, the US commitment to provide the EU with additional at least 15 billion cubic meters of LNG this year is a big step in this direction because this will replace the LNG supply we currently receive from Russia," von Der Leyen said in a joint statement with US President Joe Biden during the second day of the EU summit.