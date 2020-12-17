UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Head Of European Council To Self-Isolate After Contact With Macron - Press Service

Umer Jamshaid 46 seconds ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 04:50 PM

Head of European Council to Self-Isolate After Contact With Macron - Press Service

President of the European Council Charles Michel will self-isolate after contacts with French President Emmanuel Macron, who tested positive for the coronavirus, Michel's spokesman, Barend Leyts said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) President of the European Council Charles Michel will self-isolate after contacts with French President Emmanuel Macron, who tested positive for the coronavirus, Michel's spokesman, Barend Leyts said Thursday.

"The @eucopresident was informed by the French authorities that he is not considered to be a close contact. He is tested regularly and tested negative on Tuesday. However as a matter of precaution the president will go into self-isolation," Leyts said on Twitter.

Related Topics

Twitter Coronavirus

Recent Stories

'You can't bulldoze show of hands through Presiden ..

4 minutes ago

Under training judicial officers from KPK calls on ..

44 seconds ago

FCCI welcomes induction of Castro as minister

45 seconds ago

Putin Says Media Campaign on His Inner Circle Aime ..

49 seconds ago

Putin Says Donbas Settlement Depends on Ukrainian ..

51 seconds ago

ENOC Group opens new service station in Ajman

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.