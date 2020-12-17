Head of European Council to Self-Isolate After Contact With Macron - Press Service

President of the European Council Charles Michel will self-isolate after contacts with French President Emmanuel Macron, who tested positive for the coronavirus, Michel's spokesman, Barend Leyts said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) President of the European Council Charles Michel will self-isolate after contacts with French President Emmanuel Macron, who tested positive for the coronavirus, Michel's spokesman, Barend Leyts said Thursday.

"The @eucopresident was informed by the French authorities that he is not considered to be a close contact. He is tested regularly and tested negative on Tuesday. However as a matter of precaution the president will go into self-isolation," Leyts said on Twitter.