UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Head Of European Council Urges Belarusian Authorities To Respect Civil Rights

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 01:20 PM

Head of European Council Urges Belarusian Authorities to Respect Civil Rights

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) President of the European Council Charles Michel on Monday urged the Belarusian authorities to respect civil rights and freedoms.

On Sunday, presidential election was held in Belarus. Late in the day, several Belarusian cities saw unauthorized protests.

In Minsk, protesters built barricades from garbage bins. The police used tear gas and flash grenades.

"Violence against protesters is not the answer #Belarus Freedom of speech, freedom of assembly, basic human rights must be upheld," Michel wrote on Twitter.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Police Twitter Minsk Belarus Gas Sunday From

Recent Stories

‘I swear we never danced nor played any music at ..

1 hour ago

Kashmiri-Pakistani diaspora have played a critical ..

1 hour ago

AJK president, Hekmatyar terms Kashmir as deep wou ..

1 hour ago

Afghan refugees’ profess of voluntary repatriati ..

1 hour ago

Coronavirus kills 15 people, infects 539 others ov ..

2 hours ago

Court indicts Asif Ali Zardari in Park Lane refere ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.