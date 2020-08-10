Head of European Council Urges Belarusian Authorities to Respect Civil Rights

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) President of the European Council Charles Michel on Monday urged the Belarusian authorities to respect civil rights and freedoms.

On Sunday, presidential election was held in Belarus. Late in the day, several Belarusian cities saw unauthorized protests.

In Minsk, protesters built barricades from garbage bins. The police used tear gas and flash grenades.

"Violence against protesters is not the answer #Belarus Freedom of speech, freedom of assembly, basic human rights must be upheld," Michel wrote on Twitter.