Head of European Health Watchdog Says COVID-19 Likely to Remain With Mankind

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2021) Head of the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) Andrea Ammon believes that COVID-19 is likely to remain with mankind despite the current decrease in the number of new cases and the start of the mass vaccination.

In her interview with Agence France-Presse Ammon called on the European to remain vigilant as the virus "seems very well adapted to humans" and may even make experts tweak vaccines as in case of those against the seasonal flu.

"So we should be prepared that it will remain with us," she added.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 108.05 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 2.37 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.