Head Of European Parliament Says Few Shaped Global History Like UK Queen Elizabeth II

Muhammad Irfan Published September 08, 2022 | 11:48 PM

Head of European Parliament Says Few Shaped Global History Like UK Queen Elizabeth II

The head of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, expressed on Thursday condolences in connection with the death of UK Queen Elizabeth II, saying that only a few persons have had an impact on history like her

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) The head of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, expressed on Thursday condolences in connection with the death of UK Queen Elizabeth II, saying that only a few persons have had an impact on history like her.

"Few have shaped global history like Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Her unbreakable commitment to duty and service was an example to all. The world mourns with her people in the United Kingdom and beyond," Metsola said on Twitter.

Elizabeth II, who ruled the United Kingdom for more than 70 years, died in Scotland at the age of 96.

