Head Of Finland's Aland Islands Expresses Regret Over Attack On Russian Consulate

Published May 04, 2023

Head of Finland's Aland Islands Expresses Regret Over Attack on Russian Consulate

The head of government of Finland's autonomous region of Aland, Veronica Thornroos, expressed regret on Thursday over the incident with the Russian consulate in the capital of the territory, Mariehamn

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) The head of government of Finland's autonomous region of Aland, Veronica Thornroos, expressed regret on Thursday over the incident with the Russian consulate in the capital of the territory, Mariehamn.

On Wednesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that an act of vandalism was committed against the Russian consulate in Mariehamn on the night of April 30 to May 1, in connection with which the Russian embassy in Helsinki sent a note to the Finnish Foreign Ministry demanding necessary measures be taken. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted that "a group of people threw an explosive stun device, as well as other items, into the territory of the Russian foreign mission," adding that the building of the mission suffered material damage and "the actions of the intruders posed a direct threat to the life and health of the Russian mission staff.

"

"I regret this incident. No one should ever trespass on someone else's property. The police will guard the consulate," Thornroos told Finnish broadcaster YLE.

Thornroos added that international relations are not within the competence of the Aland authorities, so there will be no further comments.

